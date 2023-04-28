An investigation into Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s technical aspects

The price of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) closed at $0.53 in the last session, down -5.36% from day before closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3583809 shares were traded. PBLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PBLA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBLA now has a Market Capitalization of 6.32M and an Enterprise Value of 11.88M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBLA has reached a high of $76.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.0941.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PBLA traded on average about 3.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 14.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.17M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBLA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 330.18k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.68% and a Short% of Float of 16.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$10.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.49.