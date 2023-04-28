An investigation into Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $16.64 in the prior trading day, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) closed at $16.56, down -0.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681911 shares were traded. RELY stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RELY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Hug Joshua sold 7,354 shares for $15.49 per share. The transaction valued at 113,911 led to the insider holds 4,153,631 shares of the business.

Yoakum Rene sold 5,427 shares of RELY for $53,955 on Nov 29. The EVP, Customer and Culture now owns 286 shares after completing the transaction at $9.94 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Hug Joshua, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,728 shares for $10.30 each. As a result, the insider received 79,625 and left with 4,173,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RELY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.04B and an Enterprise Value of 2.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELY has reached a high of $18.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 556.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 171.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.15M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RELY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.07M, compared to 3.03M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $196.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $204.14M to a low estimate of $189.2M. As of the current estimate, Remitly Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.01M, an estimated increase of 44.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $214.74M, an increase of 36.60% less than the figure of $44.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $224.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $206.03M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $923.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $867.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $881.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $653.56M, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.