An investigation into Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $6.40 in the prior trading day, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) closed at $5.32, down -16.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20616521 shares were traded. MCRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MCRB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On July 23, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Ege David S. sold 5,012 shares for $7.93 per share. The transaction valued at 39,745 led to the insider holds 46,734 shares of the business.

Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge bought 8,738,243 shares of MCRB for $27,525,465 on Jul 05. The 10% Owner now owns 5,875,711 shares after completing the transaction at $3.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCRB now has a Market Capitalization of 721.16M and an Enterprise Value of 702.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 92.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 59.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 98.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCRB has reached a high of $9.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 125.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.29M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MCRB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.95M with a Short Ratio of 8.95M, compared to 9.31M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.10% and a Short% of Float of 9.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.88 and -$2.53.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.29M, an increase of 7,407.40% over than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $121.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.55M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $183.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $117.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.49M, up 1,711.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.92M and the low estimate is $5.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -50.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.