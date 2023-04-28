An overall feel about Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.66, up 9.21% from its previous closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2605914 shares were traded. APLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5201.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APLT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $7 from $44 previously.

On August 27, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Shendelman Shoshana sold 15,870 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 14,442 led to the insider holds 751,625 shares of the business.

Perfetti Riccardo sold 6,053 shares of APLT for $5,508 on Jan 11. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 154,856 shares after completing the transaction at $0.91 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Hansard Adam, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 4,495 shares for $0.91 each. As a result, the insider received 4,090 and left with 92,475 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLT now has a Market Capitalization of 41.38M and an Enterprise Value of 12.31M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLT has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9491, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9934.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APLT traded 373.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.58M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APLT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 443.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 504.13k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.22 and -$1.5.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.8M and the low estimate is $6.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -55.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.