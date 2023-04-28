An overall feel about FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) closed at $1.89 up 5.00% from its previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11799968 shares were traded. FCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FuelCell Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.85.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCEL now has a Market Capitalization of 994.04M and an Enterprise Value of 708.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCEL has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8248, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3668.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FCEL has traded an average of 10.01M shares per day and 10.34M over the past ten days. A total of 405.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 405.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FCEL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 72.13M with a Short Ratio of 72.13M, compared to 63.89M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.78% and a Short% of Float of 17.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $25.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $34M to a low estimate of $19.67M. As of the current estimate, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.38M, an estimated increase of 55.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.65M, a decrease of -21.90% less than the figure of $55.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.11M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.48M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $224.8M and the low estimate is $178.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.