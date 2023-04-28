An overall feel about Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.13, up 21.73% from its previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0239 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55733016 shares were traded. NVOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1375 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1131.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVOS now has a Market Capitalization of 16.72M and an Enterprise Value of 28.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has reached a high of $2.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1254, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6153.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVOS traded 22.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.54M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVOS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 4.17M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.