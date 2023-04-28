An overall feel about Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH) closed at $46.07 down -11.69% from its previous closing price of $52.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1046511 shares were traded. SAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sonic Automotive Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $55 from $60 previously.

On October 06, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Byrd Heath sold 3,500 shares for $54.07 per share. The transaction valued at 189,259 led to the insider holds 168,622 shares of the business.

Byrd Heath sold 7,589 shares of SAH for $409,814 on Apr 17. The EVP and CFO now owns 168,622 shares after completing the transaction at $54.00 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Byrd Heath, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 11,336 shares for $54.02 each. As a result, the insider received 612,359 and left with 168,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.89B and an Enterprise Value of 5.15B. As of this moment, Sonic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAH has reached a high of $62.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAH has traded an average of 387.37K shares per day and 362.19k over the past ten days. A total of 36.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.99M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SAH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 3.8M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.82% and a Short% of Float of 27.41%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SAH is 1.12, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.31. The current Payout Ratio is 55.00% for SAH, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 25, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $1.6, while EPS last year was $2.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $2.08 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.08 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.42. EPS for the following year is $7.41, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.28 and $6.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.56B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.64B to a low estimate of $3.44B. As of the current estimate, Sonic Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.59B, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.67B, an increase of 0.40% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.59B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.41B and the low estimate is $13.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.