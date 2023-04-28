An overall feel about Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) closed at $0.20 down -9.19% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0202 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2001704 shares were traded. SEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2264 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1970.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sono Group N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On June 23, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On May 04, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 04, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEV now has a Market Capitalization of 27.51M and an Enterprise Value of -1.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 171.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -5.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEV has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4835, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5521.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SEV has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 1.14M over the past ten days. A total of 86.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.85M. Insiders hold about 54.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SEV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 1.64M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 5.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $20.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $20.43M to a low estimate of $20.43M. As of the current estimate, Sono Group N.V.’s year-ago sales were $15.38M, an estimated increase of 32.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.38M, up 32.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.64M and the low estimate is $30.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.