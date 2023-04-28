An overall feel about Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) closed at $28.19 down -0.95% from its previous closing price of $28.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512489 shares were traded. UCTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2021, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $66.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Savage Sheri sold 8,071 shares for $32.30 per share. The transaction valued at 260,704 led to the insider holds 77,028 shares of the business.

Chinnasami Vijayan S. sold 5,000 shares of UCTT for $175,400 on Nov 11. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 162,570 shares after completing the transaction at $35.08 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Palfrey Jamie J., who serves as the SVP, Global Human Resources of the company, sold 1,151 shares for $34.74 each. As a result, the insider received 39,986 and left with 21,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UCTT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.39B and an Enterprise Value of 1.65B. As of this moment, Ultra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UCTT has reached a high of $39.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UCTT has traded an average of 288.97K shares per day and 251.73k over the past ten days. A total of 45.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.51M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UCTT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 1.28M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.36 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $443.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $460M to a low estimate of $420.38M. As of the current estimate, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $608.7M, an estimated decrease of -27.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $452.83M, a decrease of -28.70% less than the figure of -$27.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $460M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $440.36M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UCTT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.37B, down -25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $1.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.