Analysis of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB): Selected Notes

The closing price of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) was $10.94 for the day, up 0.83% from the previous closing price of $10.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2097014 shares were traded. CTKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CTKB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Jeanmonod Patrik sold 3,000 shares for $10.24 per share. The transaction valued at 30,720 led to the insider holds 108,201 shares of the business.

Yan Ming sold 20,000 shares of CTKB for $194,200 on Apr 19. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 7,886,053 shares after completing the transaction at $9.71 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, Jiang Wenbin, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $8.88 each. As a result, the insider received 177,600 and left with 7,684,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTKB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.29B and an Enterprise Value of 970.31M. As of this moment, Cytek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 683.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 102.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has reached a high of $16.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.21.

Shares Statistics:

CTKB traded an average of 718.28K shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.55M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTKB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.51M with a Short Ratio of 6.51M, compared to 5.79M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.81% and a Short% of Float of 6.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.9M to a low estimate of $45.94M. As of the current estimate, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.06M, an estimated increase of 34.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.88M, an increase of 34.20% less than the figure of $34.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.75M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $225.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $228.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $164.04M, up 39.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $285.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $298M and the low estimate is $269.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.