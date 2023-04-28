Analysis of Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON): Selected Notes

The closing price of Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) was $1.49 for the day, up 11.61% from the previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1188887 shares were traded. KRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KRON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On June 24, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 24, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when DiMartino Jorge sold 10,153 shares for $1.74 per share. The transaction valued at 17,621 led to the insider holds 355,440 shares of the business.

Al-Wakeel Yasir B. sold 9,026 shares of KRON for $15,665 on Feb 24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 355,719 shares after completing the transaction at $1.74 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Dinsmore Christopher, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 6,291 shares for $1.74 each. As a result, the insider received 10,918 and left with 285,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRON now has a Market Capitalization of 71.46M and an Enterprise Value of -135.63M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRON has reached a high of $5.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5237, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7341.

Shares Statistics:

KRON traded an average of 301.52K shares per day over the past three months and 650.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.08M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KRON as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.29M, compared to 3.75M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.44% and a Short% of Float of 10.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is -$2.62, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.17 and -$3.35.