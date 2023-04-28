Analysis of NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR): Selected Notes

NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) closed the day trading at $14.51 down -13.73% from the previous closing price of $16.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 768840 shares were traded. NTGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTGR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 28, 2021, BWS Financial Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Westhead Martin sold 967 shares for $19.04 per share. The transaction valued at 18,412 led to the insider holds 42,970 shares of the business.

Mehta Vikram sold 1,850 shares of NTGR for $35,742 on Feb 02. The SVP, CBU now owns 42,970 shares after completing the transaction at $19.32 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Westhead Martin, who serves as the CTO of the company, sold 2,044 shares for $18.14 each. As a result, the insider received 37,078 and left with 42,970 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTGR now has a Market Capitalization of 526.78M and an Enterprise Value of 344.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTGR has reached a high of $26.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTGR traded about 128.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTGR traded about 182.19k shares per day. A total of 28.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.06M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTGR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 537.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 619.99k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $206.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.76M to a low estimate of $202.07M. As of the current estimate, NETGEAR Inc.’s year-ago sales were $223.22M, an estimated decrease of -7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.59M, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of -$7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.35M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $937.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $930.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $934.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $932.47M, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $995.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $987.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.