Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $118.91 in the prior trading day, Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) closed at $121.12, up 1.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 819744 shares were traded. ARCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARCH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $225 from $160 previously.

On September 29, 2021, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $62 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Klein Rosemary L sold 1,549 shares for $165.00 per share. The transaction valued at 255,585 led to the insider holds 7,999 shares of the business.

Klein Rosemary L sold 2,477 shares of ARCH for $391,453 on Feb 28. The Sr. VP, General Counsel & Sec now owns 9,548 shares after completing the transaction at $158.03 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Ziegler John A., who serves as the Sr. VP & Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 4,079 shares for $151.61 each. As a result, the insider received 618,423 and left with 27,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARCH now has a Market Capitalization of 2.43B and an Enterprise Value of 2.33B. As of this moment, Arch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCH has reached a high of $167.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 476.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 467.28k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.13M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.77M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.94% and a Short% of Float of 9.10%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARCH’s forward annual dividend rate was 25.11, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 21.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%. The current Payout Ratio is 1.30% for ARCH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $12.35 and a low estimate of $9.35, while EPS last year was $12.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.19, with high estimates of $11.12 and low estimates of $9.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $51.32 and $38.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $41.43. EPS for the following year is $27.09, with 3 analysts recommending between $31.5 and $19.02.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $794.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $878.67M to a low estimate of $700M. As of the current estimate, Arch Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $867.94M, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $773.21M, a decrease of -31.80% less than the figure of -$8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $891.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $615M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.72B, down -12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.41B and the low estimate is $2.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.