Are AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.37, up 3.47% from its previous closing price of $5.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20915087 shares were traded. AMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.16.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $4.50.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on October 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Antara Capital LP sold 1,500,000 shares for $1.54 per share. The transaction valued at 2,310,000 led to the insider holds 156,670,143 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC for $4,844,544 on Apr 14. The 10% Owner now owns 158,170,143 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,008,385 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider received 1,694,254 and left with 161,088,543 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.24B and an Enterprise Value of 13.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -69.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMC has reached a high of $16.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMC traded 36.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 19.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 519.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 516.58M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 137.47M with a Short Ratio of 137.47M, compared to 127.21M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.43% and a Short% of Float of 26.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $857.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $944.04M to a low estimate of $813.23M. As of the current estimate, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $785.7M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, a decrease of -5.00% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.56B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.7B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.