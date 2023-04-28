Are analysts optimistic about Eyenovia Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EYEN) stock?

The closing price of Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) was $5.00 for the day, up 8.23% from the previous closing price of $4.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636033 shares were traded. EYEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EYEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on March 01, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Ianchulev Tsontcho sold 40,000 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 180,000 led to the insider holds 481,211 shares of the business.

Ianchulev Tsontcho sold 40,000 shares of EYEN for $160,000 on Apr 11. The Director now owns 521,211 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Ianchulev Tsontcho, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $3.50 each. As a result, the insider received 140,000 and left with 561,211 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EYEN now has a Market Capitalization of 158.05M and an Enterprise Value of 145.31M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYEN has reached a high of $4.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4739, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3557.

Shares Statistics:

EYEN traded an average of 232.77K shares per day over the past three months and 421.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.44M. Insiders hold about 15.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EYEN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 279.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 269.68k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.66M and the low estimate is $2.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 252.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.