Are analysts optimistic about Instil Bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TIL) stock?

The closing price of Instil Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TIL) was $0.62 for the day, down -1.81% from the previous closing price of $0.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0115 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519460 shares were traded. TIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TIL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $16 previously.

On August 13, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $34.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on August 13, 2021, with a $34 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIL now has a Market Capitalization of 80.99M and an Enterprise Value of -100.03M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIL has reached a high of $8.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6843, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7044.

Shares Statistics:

TIL traded an average of 691.10K shares per day over the past three months and 360.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.61M. Insiders hold about 2.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TIL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 3.49M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 24.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.68.