Are analysts optimistic about Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LYEL) stock?

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) closed the day trading at $1.95 up 3.17% from the previous closing price of $1.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814878 shares were traded. LYEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LYEL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.60 and its Current Ratio is at 17.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $7 from $15 previously.

On November 11, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $7.

On October 17, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on October 17, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Klausner Richard sold 11,100 shares for $6.40 per share. The transaction valued at 71,041 led to the insider holds 988,900 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYEL now has a Market Capitalization of 641.50M and an Enterprise Value of 69.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYEL has reached a high of $8.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2904, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5574.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LYEL traded about 985.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LYEL traded about 792.62k shares per day. A total of 259.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.08M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LYEL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 20.45M with a Short Ratio of 20.45M, compared to 20.56M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.19% and a Short% of Float of 11.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.04 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$1.4, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.11 and -$1.63.