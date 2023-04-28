Are analysts optimistic about PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PRCT) stock?

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) closed the day trading at $26.70 down -25.31% from the previous closing price of $35.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2203856 shares were traded. PRCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRCT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 25, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.

On September 02, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $49.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on September 02, 2022, with a $49 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Shiblaq Hisham sold 21,930 shares for $35.23 per share. The transaction valued at 772,515 led to the insider holds 31,414 shares of the business.

Zadno Reza sold 5,335 shares of PRCT for $169,866 on Mar 16. The President, CEO now owns 155,791 shares after completing the transaction at $31.84 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Waters Kevin, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, sold 706 shares for $31.84 each. As a result, the insider received 22,479 and left with 56,154 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRCT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.59B and an Enterprise Value of 1.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCT has reached a high of $52.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRCT traded about 332.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRCT traded about 538.01k shares per day. A total of 44.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.98M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.74M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.46% and a Short% of Float of 10.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.03 and -$2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$1.71, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.44 and -$2.08.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $24.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.37M to a low estimate of $23.4M. As of the current estimate, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $14.2M, an estimated increase of 71.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.41M, an increase of 76.20% over than the figure of $71.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $126.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.01M, up 68.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $213.27M and the low estimate is $191.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.