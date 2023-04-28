Are analysts optimistic about Sharecare Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SHCR) stock?

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) closed the day trading at $1.56 up 1.30% from the previous closing price of $1.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 690160 shares were traded. SHCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHCR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On February 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.50.

On August 04, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on August 04, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Blalock Michael bought 6,000 shares for $2.55 per share. The transaction valued at 15,276 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Blalock Michael bought 4,000 shares of SHCR for $10,201 on Jun 09. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHCR now has a Market Capitalization of 534.33M and an Enterprise Value of 354.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHCR has reached a high of $3.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0067, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9296.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHCR traded about 920.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHCR traded about 748.31k shares per day. A total of 350.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.85M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SHCR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.67M with a Short Ratio of 8.67M, compared to 7.99M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $110.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $111M to a low estimate of $110.82M. As of the current estimate, Sharecare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.71M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.54M, an increase of 5.50% less than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $460.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $459.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $459.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $442.42M, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $513.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $525.4M and the low estimate is $505.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.