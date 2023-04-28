Are analysts optimistic about SiTime Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SITM) stock?

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) closed the day trading at $108.21 down -2.30% from the previous closing price of $110.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906124 shares were traded. SITM stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.68.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SITM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 289.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.10 and its Current Ratio is at 19.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

On October 11, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $210 to $125.

On August 30, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $225.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 30, 2021, with a $225 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Bonnot Lionel sold 2,693 shares for $120.00 per share. The transaction valued at 323,160 led to the insider holds 102,115 shares of the business.

Pangrazio Vincent P sold 3,601 shares of SITM for $508,029 on Apr 03. The insider now owns 87,203 shares after completing the transaction at $141.08 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Assaderaghi Fariborz, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,311 shares for $137.25 each. As a result, the insider received 179,935 and left with 115,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SITM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.64B and an Enterprise Value of 2.08B. As of this moment, SiTime’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 105.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 74.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SITM has reached a high of $234.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SITM traded about 241.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SITM traded about 327.51k shares per day. A total of 21.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.93M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SITM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 914.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 1.08M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 6.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $38.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.1M to a low estimate of $38M. As of the current estimate, SiTime Corporation’s year-ago sales were $70.25M, an estimated decrease of -45.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.73M, a decrease of -47.50% less than the figure of -$45.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.46M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $199.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $204.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $283.61M, down -27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $273.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $285.56M and the low estimate is $260.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.