Are Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Lottery.com Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.53, up 4.97% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0251 from its previous closing price. On the day, 836974 shares were traded. LTRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4551.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LTRY’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on November 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LTRY now has a Market Capitalization of 20.11M and an Enterprise Value of -27.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTRY has reached a high of $2.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4639, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3915.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LTRY traded 642.45K shares on average per day over the past three months and 712.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.51M. Insiders hold about 55.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LTRY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 308.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 672.21k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.53M, up 138.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $361.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $361.6M and the low estimate is $361.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.