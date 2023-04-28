Are Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) closed at $27.99 down -4.83% from its previous closing price of $29.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 831662 shares were traded. SYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Symbotic Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On September 19, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

On July 25, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on July 25, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Dunn Michael David sold 2,297 shares for $23.02 per share. The transaction valued at 52,866 led to the insider holds 144,522 shares of the business.

Dunn Michael David sold 2,815 shares of SYM for $65,553 on Apr 03. The insider now owns 146,819 shares after completing the transaction at $23.29 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Dunn Michael David, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 3,520 shares for $16.51 each. As a result, the insider received 58,109 and left with 136,470 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.68B and an Enterprise Value of 1.23B. As of this moment, Symbotic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 902.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 166.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2799.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYM has reached a high of $32.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SYM has traded an average of 564.02K shares per day and 552.44k over the past ten days. A total of 495.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.39M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SYM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 1.5M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 15.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $924.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $977.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $251.91M, up 288.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.