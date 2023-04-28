Are Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) closed at $23.54 down -0.93% from its previous closing price of $23.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 710514 shares were traded. VSTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vista Outdoor Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On July 26, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $32.

On July 13, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.MKM Partners initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 23 when Keegan Andrew sold 860 shares for $26.06 per share. The transaction valued at 22,412 led to the insider holds 31,451 shares of the business.

Ehrich Jeffrey sold 675 shares of VSTO for $17,590 on Apr 23. The GC & Corp Secretary – Interim now owns 12,711 shares after completing the transaction at $26.06 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Reisdorf Kelly L, who serves as the Chief Comms & IR Officer of the company, sold 1,356 shares for $27.69 each. As a result, the insider received 37,548 and left with 13,644 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSTO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.51B and an Enterprise Value of 2.75B. As of this moment, Vista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTO has reached a high of $41.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VSTO has traded an average of 526.25K shares per day and 432.04k over the past ten days. A total of 56.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.95M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 4.27M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.08% and a Short% of Float of 8.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $73.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $77.89 and a low estimate of $68.87, while EPS last year was $2.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $95.93, with high estimates of $102.49 and low estimates of $92.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $514.91 and $500.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $509.17. EPS for the following year is $383.39, with 5 analysts recommending between $433.74 and $349.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $59.62B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $60.62B to a low estimate of $58.25B. As of the current estimate, Vista Outdoor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $808.6M, an estimated increase of 7,273.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.28B, an increase of 7,784.10% over than the figure of $7,273.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $66.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.52B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $252.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $250.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $251.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.04B, up 8,157.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $248.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $253.09B and the low estimate is $243.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.