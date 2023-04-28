Are WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, WM Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.70, up 13.15% from its previous closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0812 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501602 shares were traded. MAPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7018 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6500.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAPS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $3.20.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Lee Arden sold 22,290 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 30,002 led to the insider holds 473,326 shares of the business.

Camire Brian sold 8,244 shares of MAPS for $9,481 on Feb 21. The General Counsel now owns 163,721 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Grazier Duncan, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 3,520 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider received 4,048 and left with 116,638 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAPS now has a Market Capitalization of 60.56M and an Enterprise Value of 71.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAPS has reached a high of $6.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8630, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6390.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAPS traded 527.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 359.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.07M. Insiders hold about 9.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAPS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.32M with a Short Ratio of 5.32M, compared to 4.64M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 6.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $47.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $47.08M to a low estimate of $47M. As of the current estimate, WM Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.45M, an estimated decrease of -18.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.86M, a decrease of -14.50% over than the figure of -$18.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $218.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $186.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $215.53M, down -7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $235.6M and the low estimate is $199M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.