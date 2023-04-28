As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Berry Corporation (BRY) offers stability

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) closed the day trading at $7.34 down -0.14% from the previous closing price of $7.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566876 shares were traded. BRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On April 07, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $14.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on April 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Smith Arthur T. sold 100,000 shares for $8.21 per share. The transaction valued at 821,050 led to the insider holds 664,180 shares of the business.

Hunter Danielle E. sold 30,000 shares of BRY for $247,809 on Apr 03. The President now owns 188,757 shares after completing the transaction at $8.26 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Smith Arthur T., who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $7.26 each. As a result, the insider received 726,240 and left with 565,904 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRY now has a Market Capitalization of 629.51M and an Enterprise Value of 980.66M. As of this moment, Berry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRY has reached a high of $10.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRY traded about 786.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRY traded about 485.89k shares per day. A total of 76.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.42M. Insiders hold about 10.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.13% stake in the company. Shares short for BRY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.92M, compared to 2.19M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.35%.

Dividends & Splits

BRY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.24, up from 1.78 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 24.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 24.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.21 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $175.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $204.2M to a low estimate of $157.2M. As of the current estimate, Berry Corporation’s year-ago sales were $255.94M, an estimated decrease of -31.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $176.67M, a decrease of -30.20% over than the figure of -$31.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $207.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $851.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $630.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $730.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $918.34M, down -20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $758.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $931.8M and the low estimate is $568.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.