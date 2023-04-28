As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) offers stability

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) closed the day trading at $57.72 down -3.05% from the previous closing price of $59.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595549 shares were traded. MTSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.98.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTSI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On February 03, 2023, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $73 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Dennehy Robert sold 3,250 shares for $62.40 per share. The transaction valued at 202,800 led to the insider holds 49,199 shares of the business.

Dennehy Robert sold 3,250 shares of MTSI for $223,986 on Mar 15. The SVP, Operations now owns 52,449 shares after completing the transaction at $68.92 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Daly Stephen G, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 22,289 shares for $70.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,581,853 and left with 173,294 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTSI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.59B and an Enterprise Value of 4.58B. As of this moment, MACOM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTSI has reached a high of $76.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTSI traded about 447.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTSI traded about 390.79k shares per day. A total of 70.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.77M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTSI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 2.65M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.01. EPS for the following year is $3.22, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $168M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $168.9M to a low estimate of $167M. As of the current estimate, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.15M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.38M, a decrease of -4.00% less than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $691.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $670M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $682.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $675.17M, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $735.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $760.2M and the low estimate is $684.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.