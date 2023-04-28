As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) offers stability

The closing price of TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) was $1.21 for the day, down -0.82% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547152 shares were traded. PETZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PETZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PETZ now has a Market Capitalization of 12.59M and an Enterprise Value of -4.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PETZ has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3121, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2114.

Shares Statistics:

PETZ traded an average of 34.54K shares per day over the past three months and 109.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.63M. Insiders hold about 35.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PETZ as of Apr 13, 2023 were 50.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 90.03k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.57%.