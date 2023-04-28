Audacy Inc. (AUD) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) closed the day trading at $0.13 down -5.13% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0070 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2149367 shares were traded. AUD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AUD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $0.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Crowley John David bought 100,004 shares for $0.30 per share. The transaction valued at 30,001 led to the insider holds 468,756 shares of the business.

FIELD DAVID J bought 49,175 shares of AUD for $20,206 on Sep 23. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 1,944,388 shares after completing the transaction at $0.41 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, FIELD DAVID J, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 48,491 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,055 and bolstered with 1,895,163 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUD now has a Market Capitalization of 16.62M and an Enterprise Value of 2.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -173.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUD has reached a high of $2.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1548, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3433.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AUD traded about 1.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AUD traded about 2.22M shares per day. A total of 136.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.35M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AUD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.41M with a Short Ratio of 10.41M, compared to 10.04M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.89% and a Short% of Float of 8.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $258.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $259.3M to a low estimate of $257.8M. As of the current estimate, Audacy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $275.3M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $300M, a decrease of -6.10% less than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $310.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $289.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.