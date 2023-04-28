Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) closed the day trading at $0.95 up 4.40% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0448 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605566 shares were traded. ATXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8741.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATXI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 388,888 shares for $7.71 per share. The transaction valued at 2,999,882 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATXI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.90M and an Enterprise Value of 187.21k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATXI has reached a high of $16.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1165, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4661.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATXI traded about 557.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATXI traded about 975.41k shares per day. A total of 4.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.41M. Insiders hold about 15.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ATXI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 287.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 146.95k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.