Cimpress plc (CMPR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) was $52.49 for the day, up 21.11% from the previous closing price of $43.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574359 shares were traded. CMPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMPR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Keane Robert S bought 12,900 shares for $37.49 per share. The transaction valued at 483,660 led to the insider holds 220,503 shares of the business.

Keane Robert S bought 25,000 shares of CMPR for $933,164 on Feb 14. The CEO, Chairman now owns 207,603 shares after completing the transaction at $37.33 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Keane Robert S, who serves as the CEO, Chairman of the company, bought 8,018 shares for $37.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 301,503 and bolstered with 182,603 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMPR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.15B and an Enterprise Value of 2.74B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMPR has reached a high of $58.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.54.

Shares Statistics:

CMPR traded an average of 157.13K shares per day over the past three months and 163.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.19M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 1.3M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 8.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.95 and -$7.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.47. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $785M to a low estimate of $761.8M. As of the current estimate, Cimpress plc’s year-ago sales were $722.83M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.89B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $3.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.