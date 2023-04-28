Considering BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $3.21 in the prior trading day, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) closed at $3.07, down -4.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 658037 shares were traded. BKCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BKCC by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $3 from $4.25 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKCC now has a Market Capitalization of 260.53M. As of this moment, BlackRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKCC has reached a high of $4.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5034, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6860.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 205.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 225.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.59M. Insiders hold about 1.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.89% stake in the company. Shares short for BKCC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 484.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 516.96k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BKCC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.83.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $18.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.35M to a low estimate of $18M. As of the current estimate, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $12.18M, an estimated increase of 49.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.32M, an increase of 49.30% over than the figure of $49.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.93M, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $79.46M and the low estimate is $71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.