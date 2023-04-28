Considering Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $187.01 in the prior trading day, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) closed at $183.71, down -1.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 931648 shares were traded. CRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $187.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $181.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $240.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 1,750 shares for $220.73 per share. The transaction valued at 386,278 led to the insider holds 21,864 shares of the business.

Parisotto Shannon M sold 4,558 shares of CRL for $1,159,619 on Feb 16. The CEVP, Disc & Safety Assessment now owns 6,010 shares after completing the transaction at $254.41 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Girshick Birgit, who serves as the Corporate Executive VP & COO of the company, sold 3,205 shares for $254.39 each. As a result, the insider received 815,310 and left with 41,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRL now has a Market Capitalization of 10.36B and an Enterprise Value of 13.22B. As of this moment, Charles’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRL has reached a high of $265.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $181.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 208.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 218.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 576.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 645.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.69% stake in the company. Shares short for CRL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.3M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.62 and a low estimate of $2.53, while EPS last year was $2.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.48, with high estimates of $2.64 and low estimates of $2.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.75 and $9.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.24. EPS for the following year is $12.21, with 15 analysts recommending between $13.04 and $10.99.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $986.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $996M to a low estimate of $974.09M. As of the current estimate, Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $913.93M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 3.60% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $972.29M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.98B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.65B and the low estimate is $4.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.