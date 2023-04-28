Considering Impinj Inc. (PI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $135.32 in the prior trading day, Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) closed at $82.47, down -39.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$52.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6960711 shares were traded. PI stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 17.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On October 26, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $69.

On November 30, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2020, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. sold 1,236 shares for $134.51 per share. The transaction valued at 166,260 led to the insider holds 292,574 shares of the business.

DOSSETT JEFFREY sold 495 shares of PI for $66,543 on Apr 13. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 48,893 shares after completing the transaction at $134.43 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, MECKLAI HUSSEIN, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 433 shares for $134.58 each. As a result, the insider received 58,272 and left with 32,517 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.54B and an Enterprise Value of 3.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 137.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -247.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PI has reached a high of $144.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 457.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.66M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.94% stake in the company. Shares short for PI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 3.6M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.71% and a Short% of Float of 15.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $2.04, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $88.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.9M to a low estimate of $87.6M. As of the current estimate, Impinj Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.8M, an estimated increase of 47.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $92.44M, an increase of 35.40% less than the figure of $47.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $364.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $350M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $357.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.8M, up 38.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $424.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $450.2M and the low estimate is $400M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.