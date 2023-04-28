Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) was $3.59 for the day, up 3.16% from the previous closing price of $3.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1342223 shares were traded. COSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Siokas Grigorios bought 4,474 shares for $24.49 per share. The transaction valued at 109,568 led to the insider holds 1,137,486 shares of the business.

Siokas Grigorios bought 2,238 shares of COSM for $54,540 on Apr 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,133,012 shares after completing the transaction at $24.37 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Siokas Grigorios, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 260,870 shares for $11.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,000,005 and bolstered with 1,130,774 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COSM now has a Market Capitalization of 36.59M and an Enterprise Value of 61.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has reached a high of $62.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5823, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2161.

Shares Statistics:

COSM traded an average of 917.31K shares per day over the past three months and 491.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.84M. Insiders hold about 26.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COSM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 524.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 397.62k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.94% and a Short% of Float of 5.52%.