Evercore Inc. (EVR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR) closed the day trading at $111.31 up 1.74% from the previous closing price of $109.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698218 shares were traded. EVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.69.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EVR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $102 to $131.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when BEATTIE RICHARD I sold 5,000 shares for $130.90 per share. The transaction valued at 654,482 led to the insider holds 22,453 shares of the business.

Klurfeld Jason sold 357 shares of EVR for $48,238 on Feb 15. The General Counsel now owns 32,476 shares after completing the transaction at $135.12 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Klurfeld Jason, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 5,231 shares for $133.00 each. As a result, the insider received 695,723 and left with 19,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.22B. As of this moment, Evercore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVR has reached a high of $137.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EVR traded about 484.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EVR traded about 420.77k shares per day. A total of 38.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.54M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Dividends & Splits

EVR’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.88, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.51.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.45 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $2.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.25, with high estimates of $2.75 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.38 and $6.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.69. EPS for the following year is $12.41, with 8 analysts recommending between $13.45 and $11.35.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $577.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $607.8M to a low estimate of $536.7M. As of the current estimate, Evercore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $637.4M, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $636.39M, an increase of 33.30% over than the figure of -$9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $661.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $613.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.