Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) closed at $2.38 in the last session, down -2.06% from day before closing price of $2.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3405141 shares were traded. GERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GERN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On October 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when SCARLETT JOHN A sold 446,668 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,340,004 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SCARLETT JOHN A sold 446,666 shares of GERN for $1,353,398 on Feb 09. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.03 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, GRETHLEIN ANDREW J, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 384,719 shares for $3.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,165,699 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GERN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.00B and an Enterprise Value of 885.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1897.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.49k whereas that against EBITDA is -6.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GERN has reached a high of $3.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4584, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4381.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GERN traded on average about 5.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 381.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 380.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GERN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 22.42M with a Short Ratio of 22.42M, compared to 25.86M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.41% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $199.07M and the low estimate is $40.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32,090.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.