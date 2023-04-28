Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.45 in the prior trading day, Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) closed at $0.47, up 4.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0194 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5433058 shares were traded. GETR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GETR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Fahimi Kasra Sy bought 10,000 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 11,400 led to the insider holds 35,571 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GETR now has a Market Capitalization of 23.25M and an Enterprise Value of 133.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GETR has reached a high of $10.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4069, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4388.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 92.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.55M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GETR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 499.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 227.08k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.68 and -$2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.31, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.93 and -$1.54.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.21M and the low estimate is $76.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.