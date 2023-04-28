Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) closed at $6.54 in the last session, up 3.81% from day before closing price of $6.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 876300 shares were traded. GETY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GETY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 572,706 shares for $7.91 per share. The transaction valued at 4,531,615 led to the insider holds 63,950,462 shares of the business.

Leyden Jennifer sold 34,173 shares of GETY for $137,034 on Mar 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 365,827 shares after completing the transaction at $4.01 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Hoel Chris, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,952 shares for $4.01 each. As a result, the insider received 11,838 and left with 29,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GETY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B and an Enterprise Value of 2.50B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GETY has reached a high of $37.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GETY traded on average about 909.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 396.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.29M. Insiders hold about 68.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GETY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 509.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 371.75k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GETY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $952.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $942.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $946.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $926.24M, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $990M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.