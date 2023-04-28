GOEV (Canoo Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) closed at $0.76 in the last session, up 1.70% from day before closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0127 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13526555 shares were traded. GOEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7310.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GOEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On December 16, 2021, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $14.

On September 07, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when MURTHY RAMESH sold 945 shares for $0.68 per share. The transaction valued at 640 led to the insider holds 288,020 shares of the business.

Ruiz Hector M. sold 3,380 shares of GOEV for $2,197 on Apr 03. The GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY now owns 287,531 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, MURTHY RAMESH, who serves as the SVP and CAO of the company, sold 3,250 shares for $0.65 each. As a result, the insider received 2,112 and left with 288,965 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOEV now has a Market Capitalization of 268.90M and an Enterprise Value of 301.99M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOEV has reached a high of $5.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6749, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6940.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GOEV traded on average about 23.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 476.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 278.62M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GOEV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 76.15M with a Short Ratio of 76.15M, compared to 56.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.98% and a Short% of Float of 18.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$2.74.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $900M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 556.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.