How is Alcoa Corporation’s (NYSE: AA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $35.45 in the prior trading day, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) closed at $36.27, up 2.31%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3845406 shares were traded. AA stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $65 from $55 previously.

On January 19, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $42.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Harvey Roy Christopher sold 30,000 shares for $51.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,540,170 led to the insider holds 950,140 shares of the business.

Bacchi Renato sold 10,000 shares of AA for $535,000 on Feb 01. The EVP & CSIO now owns 59,567 shares after completing the transaction at $53.50 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Elam Harden Sonya, who serves as the EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer of the company, sold 4,514 shares for $51.87 each. As a result, the insider received 234,142 and left with 29,427 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AA now has a Market Capitalization of 7.35B and an Enterprise Value of 7.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AA has reached a high of $72.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 178.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.26M with a Short Ratio of 7.26M, compared to 7.7M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was $2.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.55 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $3.39, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $2.17.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $2.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.9B to a low estimate of $2.65B. As of the current estimate, Alcoa Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.64B, an estimated decrease of -24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.85B, a decrease of -3.60% over than the figure of -$24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.71B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.45B, down -11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.41B and the low estimate is $11.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.