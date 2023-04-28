How is Grab Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ: GRAB) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $2.76 in the prior trading day, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) closed at $2.79, up 1.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12157261 shares were traded. GRAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GRAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On March 13, 2023, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $4.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on February 02, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.20 to $2.80.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRAB now has a Market Capitalization of 11.44B and an Enterprise Value of 7.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has reached a high of $4.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0302, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0821.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.84B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.78B. Insiders hold about 27.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GRAB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 94.91M with a Short Ratio of 94.91M, compared to 96.03M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $409.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $409.9M to a low estimate of $409.9M. As of the current estimate, Grab Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $322.06M, an estimated increase of 27.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, up 51.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.74B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.