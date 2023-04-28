HUT (Hut 8 Mining Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) closed at $1.82 in the last session, up 4.60% from day before closing price of $1.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7976620 shares were traded. HUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7200.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HUT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUT now has a Market Capitalization of 438.64M and an Enterprise Value of 451.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUT has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7566, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7817.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HUT traded on average about 11.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.56M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 207.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.08M. Insiders hold about 5.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.78% stake in the company. Shares short for HUT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 14M with a Short Ratio of 14.95M, compared to 12.99M on Mar 14, 2023.