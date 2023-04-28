I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in RLX Technology Inc. (RLX).

After finishing at $2.36 in the prior trading day, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) closed at $2.37, up 0.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5839356 shares were traded. RLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 01, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On March 12, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On February 22, 2021, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.China Renaissance initiated its Buy rating on February 22, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.35B and an Enterprise Value of 2.79B. As of this moment, RLX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has reached a high of $3.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4732, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9719.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.09M. Insiders hold about 59.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RLX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 31.3M with a Short Ratio of 31.30M, compared to 24.79M on Mar 14, 2023.