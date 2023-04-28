I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in SmartRent Inc. (SMRT).

The price of SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) closed at $2.43 in the last session, up 8.48% from day before closing price of $2.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 854819 shares were traded. SMRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2500.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Imperial Capital on August 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On May 25, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on May 25, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Best Robert T. bought 84,000 shares for $3.65 per share. The transaction valued at 306,852 led to the insider holds 4,905,222 shares of the business.

BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS sold 95,634 shares of SMRT for $536,449 on Aug 11. The 10% Owner now owns 19,630,624 shares after completing the transaction at $5.61 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 66,939 shares for $5.53 each. As a result, the insider received 369,851 and left with 19,726,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMRT now has a Market Capitalization of 518.32M and an Enterprise Value of 595.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMRT has reached a high of $6.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5186, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9312.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMRT traded on average about 939.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 693.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 197.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.28M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SMRT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.25M with a Short Ratio of 9.25M, compared to 9.05M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $56.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.73M to a low estimate of $55.44M. As of the current estimate, SmartRent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.36M, an estimated increase of 50.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.5M, an increase of 47.40% less than the figure of $50.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $257.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $240M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $245.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $167.82M, up 46.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $372.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $564M and the low estimate is $314.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.