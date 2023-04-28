I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV).

After finishing at $30.90 in the prior trading day, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) closed at $29.88, down -3.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23059373 shares were traded. LUV stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.81.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LUV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $38 from $42 previously.

On February 15, 2023, Melius Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Redburn Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 08, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,250 shares for $38.87 per share. The transaction valued at 87,458 led to the insider holds 21,046 shares of the business.

MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,300 shares of LUV for $105,098 on May 27. The Director now owns 23,296 shares after completing the transaction at $45.70 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUV now has a Market Capitalization of 19.46B and an Enterprise Value of 16.60B. As of this moment, Southwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUV has reached a high of $48.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 593.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 591.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LUV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 13.52M with a Short Ratio of 13.52M, compared to 11.71M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LUV’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%. The current Payout Ratio is 19.80% for LUV, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.84 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.73. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.64 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $5.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.75B to a low estimate of $5.7B. As of the current estimate, Southwest Airlines Co.’s year-ago sales were $4.69B, an estimated increase of 22.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.03B, an increase of 4.40% less than the figure of $22.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.8B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.81B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.87B and the low estimate is $27.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.