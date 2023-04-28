I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Veru Inc. (VERU).

The price of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) closed at $1.27 in the last session, down -0.78% from day before closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1232936 shares were traded. VERU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VERU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 13, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On February 09, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $17.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $4.50 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Eisenberger Mario sold 100,000 shares for $20.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,003,550 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERU now has a Market Capitalization of 81.46M and an Enterprise Value of 51.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERU has reached a high of $24.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0814, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.1372.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VERU traded on average about 3.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.13M. Insiders hold about 19.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VERU as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.82M with a Short Ratio of 15.82M, compared to 15.28M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.04% and a Short% of Float of 21.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$1.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.5M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Veru Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.03M, an estimated decrease of -66.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.55M, a decrease of -21.40% over than the figure of -$66.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.35M, down -38.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.4M and the low estimate is $22.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 85.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.