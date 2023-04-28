IDYA (IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.56, up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $18.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865264 shares were traded. IDYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.21.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IDYA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on April 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $24 from $18 previously.

On March 23, 2023, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On February 28, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on February 28, 2023, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDYA now has a Market Capitalization of 645.00M and an Enterprise Value of 283.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDYA has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IDYA traded 553.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.23M. Insiders hold about 1.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IDYA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.32M, compared to 4.23M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.08% and a Short% of Float of 9.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.81 and -$3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.41. EPS for the following year is -$2.64, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.02 and -$3.53.