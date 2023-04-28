In spite of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMV) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.51, up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0042 from its previous closing price. On the day, 492037 shares were traded. AMV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5336 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMV now has a Market Capitalization of 17.74M and an Enterprise Value of 27.01M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMV has reached a high of $243.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7277, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6853.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMV traded 3.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.61% stake in the company. Shares short for AMV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 848.33k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.06 and -$1.06.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.3M and the low estimate is $9.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,450.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.