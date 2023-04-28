In spite of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s (NYSE:HGV) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) closed at $42.99 down -2.34% from its previous closing price of $44.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1746617 shares were traded. HGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On February 03, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $68 to $52.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $50.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Wang Mark D sold 49,850 shares for $47.69 per share. The transaction valued at 2,377,346 led to the insider holds 545,114 shares of the business.

Brizi Jorge Pablo sold 20,000 shares of HGV for $954,800 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 30,453 shares after completing the transaction at $47.74 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HGV now has a Market Capitalization of 5.08B and an Enterprise Value of 8.71B. As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HGV has reached a high of $51.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HGV has traded an average of 995.46K shares per day and 832.6k over the past ten days. A total of 109.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.64M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HGV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.96M with a Short Ratio of 6.96M, compared to 4.19M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 8.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and $3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.65. EPS for the following year is $4.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.72 and $3.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $897.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $954.16M to a low estimate of $860.9M. As of the current estimate, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s year-ago sales were $779M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 9.40% less than the figure of $15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HGV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.3B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.