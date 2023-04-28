In spite of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HOOK) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592714 shares were traded. HOOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HOOK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on November 12, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOOK now has a Market Capitalization of 39.32M and an Enterprise Value of -66.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOK has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8201, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1192.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HOOK traded 293.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.05M. Insiders hold about 7.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 127.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 156.75k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$7.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$6.18 and a low estimate of -$8.58, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$7.69, with high estimates of -$6.52 and low estimates of -$8.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$26.08 and -$51.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$32.97. EPS for the following year is -$30.26, with 6 analysts recommending between -$10.98 and -$52.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $150.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $274.48M to a low estimate of $92.64M. As of the current estimate, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.45M, an estimated increase of 10,323.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.62M, an increase of 5,385.10% less than the figure of $10,323.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $291.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.48M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $487.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $626.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $488.88M, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $953.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $324.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.